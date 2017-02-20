Heavy rain, wind arrives for President's Day

- A strong weather system arrived overnight Sunday into Monday.

KTVU Meteorologist Steve Paulson says some areas could exceed 4-8" of rain. The Santa Cruz Mountains appear to be the prime focus of this storm.

As of 5 a.m. an inch of rain had already fallen in San Francisco with an inch and a quarter in Sausalito.

Steve says there are high wind warnings, flooding likely and additional mudslides.

Steve says the heaviest rain will be around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that rain should decrease a bit.

The rain in the Sierra could trigger avalanches and possibly mudslides.

Temps will be in the 50's to 60's. The rain should taper off Monday into Tuesday - with some rain sticking around through Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday looks dry before another, colder rainy system arrives Saturday.