Dog left at shelter along with heartbreaking note from little girl News Dog left at shelter along with heartbreaking note from little girl All good things come to those who wait. That's a motto volunteers at the Humane Society of Utah are hoping comes true this week after a 3-year-old dog, named Rhino, was brought in last week.

"Today we hope will be Rhino`s big day, looks like we have a family coming in to meet him," Carrie Glagin explained.

Glagin works at the Humane Society of Utah.

Rhino Lightning entered the national spotlight over the weekend after the family that gave him up turned in a hand-written note along with the dog. The family's daughter wrote a 15-page note in a tiny spiral notebook filled with all of the details and instructions that would be helpful for Rhino's new owner.

"He was my puppy. I really hope he is in a good environment. I really miss him. I wish he knew that he was a pretty puppy," she wrote in part.

The family that had previously adopted him explained that Rhino was a wonderful dog, but was a bit too big for their family, which included four children.

Sunday, Rhino was put on hold as a potential new family was expected to come and pick him up. However, they never showed.

Then, within minutes of being taken off hold, Rick Divers and his family came in. But they too learned that he might not be the best fit for a family with kids under 8.

"He gets a little excitable, and a little nippy, it may not be best for a household with kids under 8," Glagin explained.

Other families took him for a walk Sunday, and they even got calls from people in other states.

As of Monday morning, Rhino is still patiently waiting for a forever family.