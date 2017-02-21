Bao Bao Departs: Panda cub leaves DC Zoo for airport

- Bao Bao has left the only place shes ever called home and is on her way to begin the biggest journey she has ever made. The panda cub, born three years ago at D.C.'s National Zoo, boarded a truck Tuesday morning and set off for Dulles International Airport.

From there, Bao Bao will board a flight to Chengdu, China where she will eventually join a panda breeding program. Bao Bao will travel with a keeper and a veterinarian during the 16-hour, nonstop flight to China. Keepers have packed her favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

On Monday, zoo staff prepared for the trip and celebrated Bao Bao with a frozen ice cake.

The panda is the first surviving cub born at the National Zoo since 2005. Her older brother Tai Shan left the National Zoo for China back in 2010. Their youngest sibling, Bei Bei, was born last year in August.

#ByeByeBaoBao Schedule:

Tuesday, February 21

10:00 a.m. - Bao Bao's Zoo Departure (Bao Bao departs from the Zoo.)

1:30 p.m. - Bao Bao at Dulles Airport (Bao Bao departs Dulles International Airport on the “FedEx Panda Express,” a custom-decaled 777F aircraft.)

MORE ONLINE: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/events/bye-bye-bao-bao