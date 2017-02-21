Rescue underway at flooded Coyote Creek

- A rescue operation is underway at Coyote Creek in San Jose.

Homeless people are being rescued from the flooded creek. A witness told KTVU at least two or three people are still out there in the water.

At least three people have been rescued.

Rescue crews are searching for the missing people.

There were apparently 40 people in the area when the water began rising very quickly.

According to San Jose Fire homeless people living in the area had been verbally warned about the dangerous conditions prior to the flooding.

The water is carrying debris and it may be contaminated, according to San Jose Fire.

The water is expected to continue to rise until about 1 p.m.

