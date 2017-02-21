San Francisco firefighter arrested for alleged domestic violence

Battalion Chief Samuel Romero was arrested by Daly City police for domestic violence.
Posted:Feb 21 2017 03:11PM PST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 04:56PM PST

DALY CITY, Calif. - A San Francisco firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

While few details are available at this time, it appears that Battalion Chief Samuel Romero was arrested by Daly City police last night, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said today.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail and has been released on bond, with a court date set for March 23.

The case is being forwarded to prosecutors by Daly City police this afternoon, and Wagstaffe said he did not yet have details of the incident.

Calls to Daly City police and San Francisco fire officials were not immediately returned.


