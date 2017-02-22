Bus hits, critically injures Alameda Co. deputy

- An Alameda County deputy was hit by a bus Wednesday morning.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The accident happened around 6 a.m. at the Santa Rita County Jail parking lot.

The deputy arrived at work and was walking into the building when he was hit by the bus. The bus was driven by another deputy who transports inmates.

It's unclear if there were any inmates on the bus at the time.

At this point, additional details have not been released.

