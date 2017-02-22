Interview: 1-on-1 interview with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo News Interview: 1-on-1 interview with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is responding to the scene of flooding and evacuations in the South Bay. Recently, KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian sat down with the mayor to talk about his top three priorities for the year ahead.

Mayor Liccardo's priorities are similar to what we've heard from mayors of Oakland and San Francisco - the economy, housing and homelessness.

KTVU is now working to get the three mayors together to discuss how they collaborate on those concerns.



