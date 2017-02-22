Tahoe resorts report over 47 feet of snow

Tahoe resorts have recieved more than 47 feet of snow this season. Photo: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

- Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reports this winter's most recent storm dropped nearly seven feet of snow, bringing the season total to over 47 feet.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has already surpassed its annual average snowfall of 450 inches by 115 inches, with months left to go in the season.

After topping its 45-year historic record for snowfall in a single month with 282 inches in January, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has received nearly 15 feet in February with seven days remaining.

As of Wednesday, the resort has amassed 126% of its average annual snowfall, 63% of which fell in January alone.

The resort anticipates it will keep the slopes open through June and even plans to offer skiing on the 4th of July.