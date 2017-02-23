Police investigate deadly Pittsburg shooting

- PITTSBURG (BCN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday

evening in Pittsburg, police said.

According to a post on the Pittsburg Police Department's Facebook page, at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Atlantic Avenue. At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.