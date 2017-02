There is good news for drivers in the North Bay Thursday morning.

Highway 37 is finally open again. The heavy rain this winter has caused repeated closures between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue. In fact, it's already been shut down three times this year.

Crews have been using heavy construction equipment to shore up the highway and improve the drainage system.

They also installed a barrier, along 1,500 feet of the eastbound portion of the highway to hopefully keep water off the roadway.