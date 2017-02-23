Cooler temps, scattered rain at coast News Cooler temps, scattered rain at coast It's a chilly morning Thursday with mostly clear skies. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says temperatures are in the low 30s Thursday morning and highs will only reach the high 50s. Temperatures will continue in this cooler trend through the weekend.

- It's a chilly morning Thursday with mostly clear skies.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says temperatures are in the low 30s Thursday morning and highs will only reach the high 50s. Temperatures will continue in this cooler trend through the weekend.

There will be isolated showers to the north Thursday, and along the coast in areas to the south of Half Moon Bay.

Some light scattered rain will return Saturday. More rain will arrive Sunday and Monday before a break.

