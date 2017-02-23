San Mateo vigil to mark six months since Aquatic Park fatal shooting [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Calvin Riley (photo: Bay City News) News San Mateo vigil to mark six months since Aquatic Park fatal shooting Friends and family of a man killed at San Francisco's Aquatic Park six months ago are gathering in San Mateo this evening for a candlelight vigil.

Calvin Riley, 20, was shot on Aug. 6 last year shortly before 10 p.m. in the waterfront area near Ghirardelli Square.

Riley, a San Mateo resident and 2015 graduate of Serra High School, was playing Pokemon Go with friends at the time of his shooting. A Massachusetts native, he was attending San Joaquin Delta College, where he played for the school's baseball team.

Police have not reported any arrests in the case, but in September released a sketch of a man who was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Police were looking for the man, described only as a black male, and for a white four-door 2013 to 2015 Toyota Avalon, as well as a white female subject who was also seen with the vehicle.

Officials with Serra High School, who announced tonight's vigil, said they hoped that people would come forward to help solve the case.

The vigil starts in Central Park in San Mateo at 5:30 p.m.

