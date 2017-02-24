Bay Area Forecast: Coldest air since January News Bay Area Forecast: Coldest air since January It's a very chilly Friday morning across the Bay Area. Parts of the Bay Area woke up to morning frost. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says this is the coldest air we've seen since the end of January. Inland areas are 20s to 30s this morning.

- It's a very chilly Friday morning across the Bay Area. Parts of the Bay Area woke up to morning frost.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says this is the coldest air we've seen since the end of January.



Inland areas are 20s to 30s this morning.

On Saturday we have a mix of some clouds and some scattered rain - but Steve says rain is more likely on Sunday. He says we'll see less than an inch of rain.

Steve says next week looks dry.

For your latest weather conditions, download our KTVU weather app.