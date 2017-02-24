'Selfie' game strong for shelter puppy

- A 3-month-old shelter dog named "Lucy" has a unique characteristic. She has what appears to be a self-portrait in the markings on her left ear.

Her markings show what appear to be two eyes, a nose and a snout.

When Lucy's mom "Daisy" arrived at Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, she was in bad shape. She had been living on the streets, had fleas and was missing a lot of her fur.

Several days later, Daisy gave birth. Lucy was one of her puppies.

Lollypop Farm tells KTVU, "She's an energetic, bouncy, happy little puppy. We actually didn't notice her special ear until it was pointed out to us by a visitor to our website. We couldn't believe it when we saw it!"

Lucy's photo of her unusual markings was shared on social media and went viral. Thanks to the publicity, she recently found her forever home.

In fact, her siblings and mom have all been adopted too.