Family pet attacks 10-month-old and mother; Concord P.D. shoot dog dead

- Police in Concord shot a dog dead Friday when it apparently acted aggressively, biting a 10-month-old child and the child's mother.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Fremont Street.

According to Contra Costa County Animal Services, the child was bit by the one-and-a half year-old, 80-pound shepherd mix, on the head. The mother was said to have been bitten on the hand. Both victims were taken to separate hospitals. The baby was taken to Oakland Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog allegedly acted aggressively towards officers as well and was said to belong to the family it attacked.