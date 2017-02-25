DNC meeting to vote on new chairperson News DNC meeting to vote on new chairperson Today, top democrats are meeting in Georgia working to choose a new national chairperson.

Hundreds of state party leaders, donors, and activists will vote today for who will make up the Democratic National Committee.

Former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gave a message to democrats saying, "As long as we stand together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions, and love for our country, our best days are still ahead. So keep fighting and keep the faith. And I'll be right there with you every step of the way".

Voting is happening this morning to determine the next chair.

In order to secure the position, someone must receive more than 50% of the vote.

Seven people are vying for that position. More than likely it will take several rounds of voting, with the person receiving the lowest amounts of votes each round falling off of the ballot for the next vote.