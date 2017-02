California infrastructure repairs to cost $187 billion News California infrastructure repairs to cost $187 billion Governor Jerry Brown says it will cost $187 billion to repair the state's infrastructure.

He wants $437 million for flood control efforts and $50 million for emergency preparedness programs.

The governors says state leaders are working to complete a transportation funding package by April.

Some of the money will come from the general fund, but most of it will come from a water bond approved by California voters in 2014.