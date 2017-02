- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help this morning to find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Sharon Fantham is believed to be somewhere near Cherryvale Avenue near the unincorporated community of Soquel, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies are currently in the area searching for Fantham.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (831) 471-1120.