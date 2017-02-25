Police searching for man who tried to rob pharmacy at gunpoint

- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy at a Pacifica Rite Aid store at gunpoint Friday night.

At 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the Rite Aid at 200 Fairmont Shopping Center for a report of an armed robbery, police said.

Responding officers learned a man entered the store and jumped the counter of the store's pharmacy.

The suspect then displayed a gun and demanded prescription drugs, according to police.

The pharmacist was able to distract the robber, who then fled without taking anything.

The robber was last seen running toward Gateway Drive, police said.

He was described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and with a beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a light bill and logo on the front, sunglasses, a black hoodie sweatshirt with a basketball logo on the front, gloves, blue jeans and dark shoes, according to police.

A surveillance camera was able to capture images of the suspect. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314. Anonymous tips can be left at (650) 359-4444.