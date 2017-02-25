Warriors and UCSF amputees hold basketball camp News Warriors and UCSF amputees hold basketball camp UCSF hosted its annual Amputee Warriors Basketball Camp on Saturday, with more than 50 attendees.

- UCSF hosted its annual Amputee Warriors Basketball Camp on Saturday, with more than 50 attendees.

The clinic brought together the AMP1 organized team of amputees and the Golden State Warriors' strength and conditioning team.

One AMP1 player, Richard Ramsay, said, "Everyone has their circumstances, absolutely, but if you can figure out how to overcome them, you shouldn't let anything hold you back".

This marks the second year the Amputee Comprehensive Training program at UCSF hosted the event. Participants from ages 7 to 60 enrolled.

AMP1 is the only organized team of amputees playing stand-up basketball in the country,