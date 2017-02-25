Golden Gate Ferry to begin Tiburon- San Francisco service

- Golden Gate Ferry will begin commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco starting March 6, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District said Friday.

It's the first time in 40 years Golden Gate Ferry has expanded its service, the District said.

The District's Board of Directors approved a sub-lease agreement with Blue & Gold Fleet Friday morning.

There were be eight trips from Tiburon to San Francisco between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and eight return trips from San Francisco between 6:05 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. A one-way trip usually takes a half-hour.

Discussions between Blue & Gold Fleet and Golden Gate Ferry on the takeover began in 2015.

The discussion expanded to include underlying property owners AC Ventures and neighboring Angel Island Tiburon Ferry Company.

Golden Gate Ferry service to Tiburon was to begin Jan. 30, but Angel Island Tiburon Ferry Company expressed concerns about Golden Gate Ferry's larger vessels endangering passengers and posing a threat to navigation and to the dock and Zelinsky float in Tiburon.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's Board of Directors withdrew a resolution to approve ferry service to and from Tiburon until both parties met to resolve the issues.

District spokeswoman Priya Clemens said various Golden Gate ferries will service the Tiburon-San Francisco route, but the primary vessel will be the M.V. Del Norte, which has a door modified to better suit the landing in Tiburon.

One-way fares for adults 19-64 will be $11.50, Clipper fare will be $7, Youth 5-18, seniors 65 and up and disabled riders will pay $5.75 and children four and under ride free.

Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District General Manager Denis Mulligan said Golden Gate ferries and buses already reduce traffic congestion 25 percent on the Golden Gate Bridge and U.S. Highway 101 corridor.

"Adding this new service area helps us fulfill our mission to keep traffic flowing smoothly across the Bridge by transporting commuters through alternate means across the Bay," Mulligan said.

Blue & Gold Fleet will continue operating mid-day and late night service for tourists, Blue & Gold Fleet President Patrick Murphy said in a news release.