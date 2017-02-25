Redwood City Police asking for public help to find missing man

Horace Greely Nash was last seen Saturday morning.
Posted:Feb 25 2017 08:16PM PST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 08:16PM PST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KTVU) - Redwood City police are asking the public to help them this evening to find a missing at-risk man.

Horace Greely Nash, 72, walked away from a care home in Redwood City this morning without telling the home's staff members.  

Nash is black, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark green jacket and gray pants.

He is probably on public transit or on foot because he does not own a vehicle, police said.

Anyone who sees Nash is asked to call the Police Department at (650) 780-7118. 

 

