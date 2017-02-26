One dead after stabbing near a San Jose nightclub

- One person died after being stabbed early this morning near a downtown San Jose nightclub, according to police.

At 12:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 83 S. Second St., where the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina is located, for a report of a stabbing, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police were unable to locate any suspects and no arrest was made. Police are attempting to investigate what led up to the stabbing.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of this family, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.