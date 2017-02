Mom dresses daughter up as iconic black women for Black History Month News Mom dresses daughter up as iconic black women for Black History Month A Washington state mother is dressing her daughter up as a different black woman every day in February.

Lola is a kindergartner and her mother wanted to giver her a lesson on Black History Month.

She posts side-by-side photos on her Twitter page and the pictures are getting thousands of likes and re-tweets.

Lola's kindergarten teacher has been using her pictures as a way to help the other kindergartners to learn about the iconic black women.