Three in critical condition following car crash in East Palo Alto

Posted:Feb 26 2017 02:14PM PST

Updated:Feb 26 2017 02:14PM PST

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU) - Three people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a car crash in East Palo alto Saturday night.

There are reports that it started with a police chase just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers were reportedly trying to pull over a Nissan, but the driver refused to stop.

Police say the driver was going about 70 miles per hour when the car crashed into a tree near Bay Road and Oakwood. 

There were five people in the car. Two men, a woman, and a girl were taken to hospitals.

The adults are the most seriously injured. No one else was hurt. 


