Three in critical condition following car crash in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU) - Three people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a car crash in East Palo alto Saturday night.
There are reports that it started with a police chase just before 8:30 p.m.
Officers were reportedly trying to pull over a Nissan, but the driver refused to stop.
Police say the driver was going about 70 miles per hour when the car crashed into a tree near Bay Road and Oakwood.
There were five people in the car. Two men, a woman, and a girl were taken to hospitals.
The adults are the most seriously injured. No one else was hurt.