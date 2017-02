Police searching for package thief in Pittsburg News Police searching for package thief in Pittsburg The Pittsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to catch a package thief.

They released photos of the suspect smiling in front of a surveillance camera.

The theft happened in the San Marco area on Thursday. Police say the suspect approached the victim's home twice to steal packages that were sitting on the porch.

If you recognize this person, you're asked to call the Pittsburg Police.