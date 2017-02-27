Little league coach fatally stabbed outside San Jose nightclub News Little league coach fatally stabbed outside San Jose nightclub Members of a South Bay little league team are mourning after their coach was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning outside a San Jose nightclub. Frank Navarro, 36, was working as a security guard at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina when he was stabbed outside the bar during a confrontation.

Witnesses say a man who tried to get in with a fake ID, and was turned away, came back with a knife and stabbed Navarro, who was stationed at the door.

On Sunday night Navarro's family, friends, and members of the Eastridge Little League held a vigil for him at a baseball field.

His family says Navarro didn't have biological children, but the young players he coached were like his children.

He started coaching the Eastridge Little League at the age of 18, and, for the last five years, served as the board president.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs.