Crews respond to overnight Hayward apartment fire

Posted:Feb 27 2017 06:35AM PST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 06:41AM PST

HAYWARD, Calif. (KTVU) - A fire at an apartment complex in Hayward forced 31 people to evacuate from their homes.

It started just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Tiki Gardens Apartments on Lund Avenue.

Firefighters say seven people in the unit where the fire started had to be rescued, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but other units suffered water damage, and the electricity and gas in the building were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


