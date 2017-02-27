New Oakland Police Department Chief Ann Kirkpatrick sworn in News New Oakland Police Department Chief Ann Kirkpatrick sworn in After nearly seven months with no police chief that has changed for the City of Oakland Monday as the new chief was sworn in. Oakland Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick was sworn in by Mayor Libby Schaaf...

- After nearly seven months with no police chief that has changed for the City of Oakland Monday as the new chief was sworn in.

Oakland Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick was sworn in by Mayor Libby Schaaf at 9 a.m.

She says reducing crime in Oakland will be a top priority, and she wants to continue community-oriented policing programs.

But there is challenging work ahead for the incoming chief.

The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight since 2003 because of "The Riders" police misconduct case. The department needs to meet certain requirements before federal monitors can lift that oversight.

Meanwhile, the department was in the spotlight after a sex scandal involving a teenage sex worker and several police officers.

Kirkpatrick had been a top candidate for Oakland Police Department chief back in 2013. This time she got the job and will become the city's first female police chief in its history.

When she was introduced last month, Kirkpatrick spoke about the state of affairs at the Oakland police department. She called the current situation "an opportunity."

The Oakland Police Officers Union says it backs her.

This is the 8th police department Kirkpatrick has worked for in her long career. Most recently she was the Chief of Police in Spokane, Washington.

She has signed a two year contract with the Oakland Police Department.

She will make about $270,000 which will make her the highest paid chief in the department's history.

