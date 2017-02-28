Man hospitalized after fire at El Cerrito apartment building News Man hospitalized after fire at El Cerrito apartment building A man is hospitalized with serious burns Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in El Cerrito Monday night. The 68-year-old man was overcome by the fire in his apartment and he was badly burned over a good portion of his body.

The victim lives in a ground flood unit at the complex on San Pablo Avenue near Lincoln. The complex houses people with special needs and the elderly.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were pouring from the unit.

The man in that apartment was rescued and airlifted to a burn unit. It's unclear what sparked this fire.

The El Cerrito Fire Department, Contra Costa County Fire Department and the El Cerrito Police Department will all be investigating.



It sounds like the fire was contained to the single unit, although apartments may have smoke damage.

Everyone else back in their apartment homes.