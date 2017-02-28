Nude photo of school administrator taken in East Bay gym circulates around campus

- An East Bay school district is disciplining several students at Clayton Valley Charter High School after a nude photo of the school's director surfaced recently.

That image was reportedly from video of the administrator changing in the locker room at a nearby gym.

The inappropriate images were shared by students through social media and text message.

According to a report by claycord.com a student took video of the school's executive director David Linzey while he was undressing in a gym locker room that's off campus.

At least two students have been suspended for sharing the image, but some believe the district unfairly singled them out.

KTVU is told that after the nude photo surfaced some students had their phones confiscated by administrators.

A girl who saw the photo says the school's director has faced criticism for his treatment of staff members.

The gym where the images were reportedly captured is just blocks from high school and many students work out there.

In a statement the school district said "CVCHS takes disciplinary issues seriously and we never comment publicly on any specific matter related to our students."

The Concord Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department are also investigating how these images were captured.

A district spokesperson says it's not clear at this point if a crime was in fact committed.