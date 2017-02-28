Big names coming to San Francisco for debut of new 3-day comedy, musical festival News Big names coming to San Francisco for debut of new 3-day comedy, musicl festival Some big names in comedy and music are set to headline a unique, new festival set to debut in San Francisco this June.

The three day event, dubbed "Comedy Central Presents Colossal Clusterfest" is being put on by Comedy Central and entertainment companies Superfly and Another Planet.

Celebrities announced as part of the line-up include Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Ice Cube, Tegan and Sara, Hannibal Buress, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Jidenna, and W. Kamau Bell.

The event is set to take place in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and the adjacent Bill Graham Civic Auditorium from June 2 to June 4.

In addition to standup comedy and musical acts, the festival will also feature sketch performances, live podcasts, question-and-answer sessions and interactive attractions, organizers said.

"From headliners to comics-to-watch to podcasters to sketch to improv, fans of comedy are in store for an immersive experience that not only connects them to their favorite comedy stars, but also provides fantastic

opportunities for discovery," Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said in a statement.

Superfly, the group behind and Outside Lands and Bonnaroo music festivals said, "Comedy has been core to our programming at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands for over a decade and we're thrilled to be creating an experience that shines the spotlight on comedy while still acknowledging our musical festival roots."

The festival will also partner with local Bay Area chefs and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to San Francisco organizations such as Downtown Streets Team, Larkin Street Youth and the Tenderloin Museum,

organizers said.

For the grand finale on June 4, Comedy Central plans to air a live 90-minute special on its television channel.



You can get your tickets for the festival starting this week. They start at $199.50 and are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

To purchase tickets and more information, visit www.clusterfest.com.