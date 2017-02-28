5 businesses shot at in SF Richmond District News 5 businesses shot at in SF Richmond District Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District is a busy thoroughfare, but not one accustomed to gunfire.

A frightening string of shootings happened this past Sunday night when someone fired shots into five businesses, according to police. Two of the businesses were restaurants; one serving Eritrean food, the other Indian cuisine.

The owner of Star India says his family opened the business 25 years ago. He says there's been no threats or attacks until Sunday night. He says the restaurant was half full when a bullet shattered the front window.

"It was a surprise. This kind of thing never happened. Never came across this kind of thing before," said owner Ravi Singh.

He shared a surveillance video with KTVU from inside the restaurant. It shows his wife by the cash register when a shot was fired.

He says a customer was sitting right by the window, but fortunately no one was hurt.

"I'm hoping it's just a prank," said Singh. "Whoever did that can get caught."

A few blocks away an Eritrean restaurant was fired a few minutes later. The owner said he's been in business for over 13 years and has never experienced anything like this.

People who patronize businesses in this area have mixed reactions. Neighbors said they were surprised and that the Richmond is more of a quiet neighborhood.

Police say a nearby massage parlor was also shot at that same night. A bank and a psychic store also discovered someone had shot at their establishments when they opened for business on Monday.

"At this point it's still open and active so I can't disclose what we have done, but I can tell you investigators are working round the clock on this case," said Officer Grace Gatpandan with San Francisco Police Department.

At Star India, the owner said he's concerned that the shootings may be racially motivated.

"You hear that on the news, but when it hits home, it's really sad. It's terrifying you know," said Singh.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video from the area. Investigators say it appears the shootings are linked. They're not ruling out motives, including whether the shootings are a hate crime.

There is no suspect description or suspect vehicle. Police are asking anyone in the area to contact them if they saw or heard anything suspicious.