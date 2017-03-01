2 base jumpers arrested after jump from Hilton Tower in San Francisco News 2 base jumpers arrested after apparent jump from Hilton Tower in San Francisco There was an unusual sight in San Francisco overnight as some people in the Tenderloin watched three people parachute off the top of a high rise. No one was hurt, but the accused base-jumpers were arrested.

Witnesses say they saw three people jump from the top of the Hilton Tower on Taylor and Ellis around midnight.

Hilton Tower is one of the tallest towers in the city. It stands at more than 46 stories, and 490 feet.

Two of the men were taken into police custody. They were arrested for trespassing and conspiracy.

San Francisco police were seen carrying some of their wrapped up parachutes and equipment.

A resident nearby told KTVU he saw three jumpers parachuting, but that one of them ran away after landing. Police confirmed a third suspect has not been located.

The witness told said the base jumpers landed right next to a couple of parked police cars. No one was hurt.

Afterwards you could see investigators inside the hotel talking and possibly interviewing guests about what had just happened.

At this point, additional details have not been released.