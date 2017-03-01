1-on-1 with Oakland's new police chief News 1-on-1 with Oakland's new police chief Earlier this week, Oakland's new police chief Anne Kirkpatrick was officially sworn in. Chief Kirkpatrick has been on the job for just a few days. KTVU's Dave Clark sat down with Chief Kirkpatrick for a one-on-one interview.

Chief Kirkpatrick has been on the job for just a few days. KTVU's Dave Clark sat down with Chief Kirkpatrick for a one-on-one interview.

Chief Kirkpatrick says reducing crime in Oakland will be a top priority, and she wants to continue community-oriented policing programs.

But there is challenging work ahead for the incoming chief.

The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight since 2003 because of "The Riders" police misconduct case. The department needs to meet certain requirements before federal monitors can lift that oversight.

Meanwhile, the department was in the spotlight after a sex scandal involving a teenage sex worker and several police officers.

Kirkpatrick had been a top candidate for Oakland Police Department chief back in 2013. This time she got the job and will become the city's first female police chief in its history.

When she was introduced last month, Kirkpatrick spoke about the state of affairs at the Oakland police department. She called the current situation "an opportunity."

The Oakland Police Officers Union says it backs her.

