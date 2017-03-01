Pittsburg Police two men in fatal shooting

- Two men have been arrested and two others remain at large in connection with a fatal shooting in Pittsburg last week, police said.



Joseph West, 20, of Antioch, was found fatally shot near the rear of a business in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to police.



Over the next several days, investigators identified Christova Topete, 24, of Antioch, Justin Hood, 23, of Pittsburg, and Sam Nazareta, 30, of Pittsburg, as suspects in the killing of West.



Topete was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Court in Antioch and was booked into county jail in Martinez on suspicion of murder, police said.



Hood was arrested in a parking lot in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, the same area of the murder, and was booked into jail on suspicion of accessory to murder, according to police.



Nazareta remains at large and police have a warrant for his arrest and consider him armed and dangerous.



Investigators are also seeking a fourth suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 to 25 years old who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, broadly built, and had short hair and a goatee. Police have released a photo of the suspect obtained from surveillance footage.



Police determined West had a prior altercation with at least one of the suspects and are trying to figure out if that was the motive for his murder.



Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Detective Robert Thompson at (925) 252-4194.