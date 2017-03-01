Two charged with murder in San Jose nightclub stabbing

San Jose residents Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, are both facing murder charges in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Frank Navarro.

- Two men charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a doorman at a downtown San Jose nightclub early Sunday morning were arraigned this afternoon.

Dave Powell, owner of Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina, said outside the arraignment that Navarro had been working as head of security.

According to police, Ruiz and Vallejo were involved in an altercation with Navarro and his co-workers when Navarro was stabbed.

Navarro was pronounced dead at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to a Facebook post by Angela Tirado, the vice president of Eastridge Little League in East San Jose.

Navarro was the beloved president of the league and, according to social media posts, also coached baseball and football at Overfelt High School.

Ruiz and Vallejo are each expected to enter a plea on March 21. They are being represented by the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office and are being held without bail.

Ruiz has also been charged with reckless driving while evading police early Sunday morning.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office sealed the statement of facts on the case, and Deputy District Attorney Lance Daugherty declined to comment after today's hearing.

