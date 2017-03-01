14 people displaced by 3-alarm South San Francisco fire

- Firefighters extinguished a three-alarm fire this afternoon in South San Francisco that damaged four of seven units of an apartment building, a fire battalion chief said.

The fire, which has displaced 14 people, was reported at 4:55 p.m. at 610 Olive Ave.

No one was injured and the residents who lost their homes are receiving help with housing from San Mateo County and the American Red Cross, Battalion Chief Matthew Samson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.