Search for gunmen who fired at an off-duty Oakland police officer

- Authorities are looking for the gunmen who reportedly shot at an off-duty Oakland police officer late Wednesday night.

A Ford Explorer, with men inside, apparently cut off the officer, who was driving on southbound Interstate 880, near Fifth Avenue and Embarcadero, around 11:30 p.m.

The situation escalated, and someone in the Explorer fired at the officer, who was not hit.

There was a pursuit, but the suspects got away at Avenal Avenue and Bancroft Avenue.

A short time later, the vehicle was found, after it crashed nearby, at 55th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue, which is close to Mills College.

There was no one in the vehicle, by the time officers arrived.

Police have brought in the K-9 to look for the suspects, but have found nothing so far.

During the original pursuit on Interstate 880, several innocent bystanders were involved in a multi-vehicle crash, as they tried to avoid getting hit by the Explorer.

A section of southbound I-880 was closed overnight, due to the crash.