Truck goes airborne during high-speed chase News Truck goes airborne during high-speed chase A high speed chase in Louisiana ended with a truck flying nearly 50 feet in the air.

It happened in Webster Parish, where an 18-year-old escaped inmate lost control of the truck he was driving - and went flying.

The dramatic crash was caught on camera.

Sheriff's deputies chased 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. The pick-up truck landed on a car parked in a restaurant. Thankfully, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Police say he is back in custody, after escaping from a work-release participant program. Austin was in jail for car theft and a probation violation.