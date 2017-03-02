U-Haul clips, damages Belmont fire hydrant

- A U-Haul van clipped a fire hydrant early Thursday morning in Belmont.

Water flowed for hours in front of the extra space storage company on Harbor Boulevard. Water went as high as power lines.

PG&E had to turn off the electricity while water crews later came to shut off the water. The driver reportedly said he crashed while avoiding a dog on the road.

Witnesses say he hit several parked vehicles, the fire hydrant, and the metal doors to a couple of storage units.

There's concern the building sustained heavy water damage. The CHP told KTVU the driver has not been cited.