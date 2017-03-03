Bed of dump truck hits Highway 101 overpass in Palo Alto News Bed of dump truck hits Highway 101 overpass in Palo Alto Bed of dump truck slams into overpass at Highway 101 in Palo Alto.

- Caltrans is checking the integrity of an overpass along Highway 101 in Palo Alto, after a dump truck hit the the Embarcadero Road overpass late Thursday night.

The CHP had to shut down the overpass, while two lanes of southbound Highway 101 was closed through Friday morning.

Authorities say a construction worker was using a dump truck to unload asphalt.

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, as he was driving away, he apparently left the truck bed in the up position.

It collided with the overpass, and caused a wide crack.

The truck bed came off its hydraulics, and was lodged in the underside of the overpass.

The impact caused the driver to hit his hear on the steering wheel.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was expected that all lanes of southbound Highway 101 would not reopen until noon Friday.