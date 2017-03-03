Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile, arrested in St. Paul assault

- Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, was one of three women arrested Thursday in connection with the assault of a woman with a hammer in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Reynolds gained worldwide attention last July when she used Facebook Live to stream the aftermath of Castile’s fatal shooting by a St. Anthony police officer in Falcon Heights. Officer Jeronimo has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting – a case that’s scheduled to go to trial in May.

In an interview with Fox 9 last November, Reynolds said she is convinced if she did not turn on her Facebook Live stream in the immediate moments after the shooting, there would be no charges against the officer.

According to a St. Paul police report, officers responded to a call of an assault in progress at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jessamine Lane and Hazelwood Street. The report said a 24-year-old woman "had been jumped by a group of females and that the victim had been struck in the head with a hammer.”

The victim was treated for her injuries at Regions Hospital and was later released.

