Driver killed, when car veers off road & hit cement ditch in Menlo Park

- One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning, that shut down part of the Bayfront Expressway, which is one of main access roads to the Dumbarton Bridge.

Menlo Park police were called to the expressway, near Willow Road at about 3:15 a.m..

They say the victim was in a white sedan, and for some unknown reason, veered off the road.

The car hit a cement drainage ditch, and the driver was killed.

Investigators said it did not appear that any other cars were involved in the wreck.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Police issued a traffic alert for Saturday morning, and urged people to take an alternate route.

Eastbound Bayfront Expressway was closed for awhile, but reopened late morning.