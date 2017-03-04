Up to half an inch of rain expected to fall in SF News Up to half an inch of rain expected to fall in SF More rain will fall across the Bay Area.

- While this weekend's rain will not be as heavy as some of the recent storms, San Francisco and Oakland could receive half an inch of rain by Monday night.

KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said there would be a few raindrops Saturday morning, but the real soggy weather would come later in the day.

She said the main band of rain would hit in the North Bay in afternoon, and then in the Central part of the Bay Area in the evening, and the South Bay would receive rainfall at about 10 p.m..

Orozco is predicting a cold weekend.

Sunday is shaping up to be the coldest day, with highs in the mid 50s.

Forecast models show that San Francisco and Oakland could receive half an inch of rain by Monday night.

San Jose could receive four-tenths of an inch.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lake County, beginning from Saturday afternoon to Monday.

There is also a winter storm warning for the Sierra from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, and could possibly be extended to Monday.

Some parts of the Sierra could receive two to three inches of snow by Monday.