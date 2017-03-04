49ers re-sign wide receiver, Jeremy Kerley

- The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, announced the team had agreed to a 3-year extension with wide receiver, Jeremy Kerley.

Although the terms of the new deal was not disclosed, ESPN football reporter, Adam Caplan, announced the two sides had agreed to a 3-year, $10.5 million deal.

The 49ers traded for Kerley with the Detroit Lions in August 2016.

He played in all 16 games last season -- starting 13 of them.

Kerley led the squad with a career high 64 receptions.

He totaled 667 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Before the Lions, Kerley played with the New York Jets.

He was drafted by the Jets in 2011.

He went on to play 74 games with "Gang Green," recording 182 catches for more than 2,200 yards.

The 49ers issued a press release, which quoted general manager John Lynch, "We are very excited to be able to keep a player and teammate like Jeremy in red and gold...As we evaluated the roster, his production on the field really impressed us and we believe he is a great fit for our scheme. As we learned more and more about him, it became obvious his teammates have a great deal of respect for Jeremy as well. He is a true pro who is an asset to this team on offense, special teams and in the locker room."