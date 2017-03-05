Six-year-old girl declines birthday gifts, feeds homeless instead

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A little Chicago girl decided that for her birthday what she wanted more than anything was to help other people.



So Armani Crew, 6, spent her birthday Sunday giving away food to the homeless.



Even though she is barely tall enough to see over the table, Armani spent the lunch hour serving food to strangers.



People lined up down the block to get a hot meal.



Armani and her family also put together care packages and handed them out to people in need.

