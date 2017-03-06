Wild mix of rain, hail, snow hits Bay Area News Wild mix of rain, hail, snow hits Bay Area Over the last 24 hours, it's been a mixed bag of wind, rain, snow and hail. The hail hit especially hard in South San Francisco last night. There are also reports of hail Monday morning in the East Bay and Sonoma...

Snow fell on Bay Area peaks including Mt. Diablo. It also hit areas that don't usually see snow like Saratoga in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Photo taken by Guy Ramirez of Concord.. Sunday Hike on Mount Diablo. pic.twitter.com/penZjWRBgj — steve paulson (@SPaulsonKTVU) March 6, 2017

There are no reports of damage from the hail. There are also reports of snow on Mt. Diablo and the Santa Cruz Mountains including Highway 9.

As of Monday morning the storm continues to move through the area with scattered heavy rain.

About a dozen big trees have also fallen in Marin County's Muir Woods - including six giant redwoods. The trees fell due to the soggy ground. No one was hurt.

Park officials say that , while they're sad to see trees fall down, it's actually good for the forest because they create an opening for sunlight, and allow nourishment for other plants and animals.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says we'll see scattered rain throughout the day before it clears tonight. He says it will become very cold tonight before it warms up later this week.