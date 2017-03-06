Golden Gate ferry's inaugural Tiburon-SF commute service goes smoothly

Golden Gate Ferry's inaugural operation of the Blue & Gold Fleet's commute ferry service from Tiburon to San Francisco had smooth sailing this morning, a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman said.

"All went well! We had more than 300 passengers and the trips were all on time," district spokeswoman Priya Clemens said.

Golden Gate Ferry's vessels left Tiburon at 5:30, 6:45, 7:55 and 9:10 a.m. Golden Gate Ferry vessels will depart San Francisco for Tiburon later today at 4:25, 5:45, 6:55 and 8:05 p.m.

Blue & Gold Fleet operated the Tiburon commute since 1997 but the company decided to discontinue its service. In 2015, Blue and Gold Fleet began discussions about Golden Gate Ferry taking over the Tiburon commute service and the agreement was approved Feb. 24.