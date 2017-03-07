Richmond Police fire at suspect who tried to run over officer

- A Richmond police officer shot at a burglary suspect who tried to run him over early Tuesday morning, a police spokesman said.

At 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a call about a car burglary in the 1900 block of Carlson Boulevard, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the male suspect and tried to talk to him, but he ran off.

A pursuit followed, and the suspect got into a vehicle, Lt. Tan said.

Once inside, the suspect drove at one of the officers and tried to run him over, Lt. Tan said. The officer then shot at the suspect and the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene and is currently at large.

The officers involved in this incident were not injured, Lt. Tan said.